Rain Doesn't Stop Jupiter from 4-2 Sunday Victory over St. Lucie

May 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (13-14) leaned on early offense and strong pitching in a 4-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets (15-12) on a soggy Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Jupiter won the three-game series two games to one. Dillon Head went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base and Carlos Sanchez went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk to lead the Jupiter offense.

After Hammerheads starting pitcher Julio Mendez struck out the side in the top of the first inning, Jupiter got the scoring started in the bottom of the frame. Abrahan Ramirez worked a leadoff walk against St. Lucie starting pitcher Franklin Gomez (L, 0-1) and Andrew Salas laid down a bunt single. Both runners advanced on a Gomez throwing error to put runners in scoring position. Head brought both runners home with a two-RBI single to left field. Then, Andres Valor and Sanchez both had RBI singles later in the inning to extend the Hammerhead lead to 4-0 after the first inning.

The Mets found an answer in the top of the second inning. Following singles from Simon Juan and Trace Willhoite, Yonathan Henriquez drove in Juan with an RBI single to cut the Hammerheads' advantage to 4-1. Right after, Kevin Villavicencio hit a hard line drive up the middle, but Jupiter second baseman Carter Johnson snagged it and doubled Willhoite off second base to end the top of the second inning.

St. Lucie scored again in the top of the third inning. Mendez hit Vincent Perozo and walked Trey Snyder to start the inning. After he advanced to third on a fly ball, Perozo scored on an RBI fielder's choice from Colin Houck to trim Jupiter's lead to 4-2 after the top of the third inning.

Mendez finished his start with 3 2/3 innings pitched and allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts in a no-decision.

Both offenses went cold in the middle frames in the ballgame. Jupiter relief pitcher Luke Lashutka (W, 5-2) tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings with just one hit and one walk allowed and struck out four hitters. Lashutka's five victories leads the Florida State League, and he extended his scoreless streak to 7 2/3 innings. Hammerheads relief pitcher Franklin Sanchez (H, 1) struck out three over two perfect innings and Nick Maldonado (S, 3) threw a scoreless ninth to finish the 4-2 victory.

Carlos Sanchez and Head each finished with two hits in the ballgame to lead the Jupiter offense.

The Jupiter Hammerheads remain in Jupiter as the visiting team for six games against the Palm Beach Cardinals in the second "Dual of the Dean" series in 2025 beginning on Tuesday, May 6th at 6:30 p.m.

The Jupiter Hammerheads "Star Wars" jersey auction is live now until Saturday, May 10th at 8:00 p.m. Click here to go to the auction to place your bids on the game-worn limited edition jerseys with proceeds benefitting Loggerhead Marine Life Center.

