Mets Lose Series Finale to Jupiter, 4-2

May 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets faltered in the first inning and could not complete a comeback as they lost the rubber game to the Jupiter Hammerheads 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Jupiter took two of three in the series but the Mets remain one game up in first place in the Florida State League East Division.

Trouble came early for the Mets, with the Hammerheads scoring all four runs in the first inning. The Mets committed two errors in the inning leading to an unearned run. Jupiter tallied four hits in the inning, but the Mets were able to eventually shut things down, stranding two runners on base.

Franklin Gomez and the rest of the pitching staff settled things down after the first not giving up another run in the game. Gomez finished with a final line of 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB and 1 K.

Tanner Witt, Frank Elissalt, and Jorge De Leon followed Gomez and combined for an impressive 5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB and 4 K. Witt, who made his season debut with the Mets, settled in nicely despite giving up a hit to the first batter he faced retiring six batters in a row after that. De Leon, who also made his season debut, pitched just one inning but hit 96.9 on the radar gun and got three quick outs.

Despite the offense struggling in the first inning, Yonatan Henriquez followed up his two homer Saturday night with an RBI in the second inning to get the Mets on the board.

The Mets tallied three hits in the second, including one from Simon Juan, who picked up his fourth multi-hit game of the week. But Juan ran into bad luck after a line drive by Kevin Villavicencio was hit right to Hammerheads second baseman Carter Johnson for an inning-ending double play.

After scoring a run in the second and a run in the third, the Met's offense fell quiet, with just two hits for the rest of the game. The Mets would find some life in the ninth as rain started to come down but again were stopped in their tracks on a double play ball.

Ronny Mauricio appeared in his fourth rehab game for the Mets, finishing 0-3 in six innings played.

The Mets (15-12) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they start a six-game series against the Clearwater Threshers at Clover Park. Tuesday is Silver Sluggers Night with an appearance from 1969 Miracle Met Art Shamsky, who will be greeting fans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

