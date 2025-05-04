Shojinaga's Single Seals Walkoff Win

CLEARWATER, FL - No runs were scored until the eighth inning as the Clearwater Threshers (15-12) scored in the ninth and eleventh innings of a 2-1 walkoff win over the Bradenton Marauders (11-16) on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater travels to Port St. Lucie to take on the Mets, beginning with a Tuesday evening showdown at Clover Park.

A two-out solo home run in the top of the eighth inning gave Bradenton the first run of the ballgame. The Threshers began a rally with two outs in the ninth, beginning with a double to right by Joel Dragoo. He moved to third on an infield single by Raider Tello. Kodey Shojinaga walked to load the bases, and Guillermo Rosario drew another walk to tie the game at one before the game went to extra innings.

Neither team scored in the tenth inning. After Saul Teran held the Marauders scoreless in the top of the eleventh inning, Dragoo started off the home half with a hard ground ball to third base. Bradenton's third baseman, Jhonny Severino, mishandled the grounder, allowing Dragoo to reach first and Griffin Burkholder, the extra runner, to advance to third from second base. After a lineout for the first out, Shojinaga connected on the first pitch he saw, driving a base hit up the middle to seal a 2-1 walkoff win.

Ryan Degges allowed one hit and three walks with seven strikeouts in 3.2 shutout innings of a no-decision. Jake Eddington walked one, allowed one hit and struck out three batters in 1.2 scoreless innings. Marty Gair surrendered one run on one hit with three strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Saul Teran (2-0) earned the victory in 3.0 shutout innings, striking out three and allowing one hit.

Degges tied his career-high with seven strikeouts...Tello recorded a hit for the ninth consecutive game, the longest hit streak by a Thresher in 2025...The game-tying run came on Rosario's first RBI as a Thresher since August of 2024...Teran, Gair and Degges each threw the longest outing of their career...Escobar was the first Thresher to draw an intentional walk in 2025...The Threshers travel to Port St. Lucie on Tuesday, May 6, to begin a six-game road series against the St. Lucie Mets...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:1x0 pm.

