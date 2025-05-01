Threshers Score Late and Fall in Finale

May 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Avery Owusu-Asiedu picked up his second multi-hit game of the season, but the Clearwater Threshers (13-11) fell 10-1 against the Dunedin Blue Jays (13-11) on Thursday night at TD Ballpark. The Threshers head back home to begin a three-game set against Bradenton on Friday.

Two home runs produced three runs in the bottom of the fourth, opening up the scoring to give Dunedin a three-run lead. The Blue Jays added three more in the bottom of the sixth to double their lead to six runs.

After a double play, Joel Dragoo drew a two-out walk off of Blue Jays reliever Gage Stanifer in the top of the seventh. He stole second base before moving to third on a ground ball hit by Raider Tello. The throw to first base missed the glove of Blue Jays first baseman Kendry Chirinos, allowing Dragoo to score from third and giving the Threshers their first run of the game, cutting the deficit to five runs.

Dunedin added four more runs and batted around in the ninth, bringing their lead to nine runs. The Threshers went down in order in the ninth to seal a 10-1 defeat in Dunedin.

Andrew Painter (0-2) allowed three runs on three hits with two strikeouts in 4.0 innings to take the loss. Marty Gair struck out one and walked one while allowing one hit in 1.0 scoreless inning. Zack Tukis surrendered three runs on three hits with two walks and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Jose Peña allowed two hits and struck out one in 1.0 shutout frame. Erik Ritchie allowed four runs on five hits with two walks in 0.2 innings. Gabriel Barbosa finished the eighth inning by striking out the only batter he faced.

Tukis made his first career bullpen appearance after starting his first four games...Day has tied Kodey Shojinaga for the Threshers' longest hit streak of the season so far...Burkholder hit his first career double to lead off the seventh...Two of his first three career hits have gone for extra bases...Both of Owusu-Asiedu's multi-hit games have come on the road...The Threshers return to BayCare Ballpark on Friday, May 2, to begin a three-game homestand against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Friday will be at 6:30 pm......You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.