Fort Myers Falls to Jupiter 5-1 in Series Finale

May 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were defeated by the Jupiter Hammerheads 5-1 in the series finale of a three-game set on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium.

Adrian Bohorquez (0-1) made the start for Fort Myers (13-11), going 2.2 innings in his season debut. The right-hander allowed two runs on a pair of hits, while walking three and striking out two.

Jupiter (11-13) struck first offensively, plating a pair of runs on a double from right fielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

Cole Peschl came on in relief of Bohorquez, striking out eight Hammerhead batters across 3.1 scoreless innings. The 15th round pick in 2024 out of Campbell University now has 27 strikeouts in his first 17.1 professional innings, all while not allowing an earned run.

With Jupiter still leading 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jay Thomason led off the frame with a single. Thomason then moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Jose Salas. The next batter, Jose Rodriguez, sent a 1-2 pitch back through the middle and into center field to score Thomason and cut the deficit to 2-1.

Devin Kirby entered the game in the seventh, retiring the side in order, while striking out the last two batters of the inning.

Kirby ran into trouble in the eighth though, as Jupiter got two runs off the bat of third baseman Jesus Hernandez. His two-run triple gave the Hammerheads a 4-1 advantage. One batter later, center fielder Andrew Salas' RBI single scored Hernandez, extending the lead to 5-1.

Still in the eighth inning, Kade Bragg was next out of the Mussel bullpen. After issuing a walk to the first batter he faced, Bragg struck out the next three Hammerhead batters to escape the jam. Bragg finished the night with four strikeouts in 1.1 innings.

The Mussels are back in action on Friday for the start of a three game series against the Tampa Tarpons. Due to the Tampa Bay Rays using Steinbrenner Field, Tarpons home games are being held on Yankees Complex Field 2, which is typically a FCL venue. There will not be any video or audio coverage of the three game series, but live stats will be available. Jakob Hall (1-0, 6.10) will start the series opener for the Mussels. First pitch is set for 12 p.m.

