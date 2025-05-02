Mathison's Early Home Run Isn't Enough in 7-2 Defeat

May 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Carter Mathison began the day with a few spectacular defensive plays and a home run, but the Clearwater Threshers (13-12) fell 7-2 to the Bradenton Marauders (11-14) on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to even the series when Bradenton returns on Saturday.

After a scoreless first inning, Raider Tello led off the bottom of the second inning with a single to right off Bradenton's starter Carlos Castillo. With two outs in the frame, Carter Mathison sent the first pitch he saw onto the right field berm for a two-run home run to give the Threshers an early lead. Bradenton got a run back on a solo home run in the third to cut the Threshers' lead to one run.

Bradenton racked up four runs in the fifth to take the lead 5-2. Their third solo home run of the day came in the top of the sixth, extending Bradenton's lead to four runs. On a sacrifice fly, the Marauders increased their lead to five runs at 7-2 after the top of the eighth inning. Clearwater didn't record a hit after the fourth and fell 7-2 in the series opener against Bradenton.

Luke Gabrysh allowed one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 4.0 frames of a no decision. AJ Wilson (0-1) allowed four runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout in 1.0 inning to take the loss. Eli Trop allowed one run, one hit, one walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Titan Hayes allowed one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in the final 2.0 frames.

Three of Mathison's four home runs have come at BayCare Ballpark...He has started each of the last two home series with a multi-hit game...Gabrysh set a career high with 4.0 innings pitched and four strikeouts...Tello extended his career-long hit streak to seven-straight games...

