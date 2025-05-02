Trouble at "The Tank," Tarpons fall to Mighty Mussels, 9-2

May 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Tanner Bauman

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Tanner Bauman(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (9-16) hosted the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (14-11) for the first game of their three-game set at "The Tank" on Friday, falling short of the mark in a 9-2 loss.

Despite standout performances from 1B Josue Gonzalez and LF Marshall Toole, the Tarpons couldn't overcome Fort Myers's steady offense throughout the game.

The Mighty Mussels struck first in the third against Tarpons starter LHP Tanner Bauman. Maddux Houghton singled, and Peyton Carr walked, setting up Yohander Martinez's sacrifice bunt. Yasser Mercedes grounded out to score Houghton, and Jose Salas's ground-rule double plated Carr, giving Fort Myers a 2-0 lead. They added a run in the fourth on a SAC Fly by Houghton, making it 3-0.

The Tarpons responded in the fifth to put their first run on the board. SS Juan Matheus ripped a ground-rule double, advanced to third, and scored on Toole's single. Toole, a sparkplug all day, stole second and went 2-for-4 with an RBI. The Tarpons pulled closer in the sixth against Ivran Romero, as CF Brian Sanchez doubled, advanced on a balk, and scored on C Engelth Urena 's sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

Fort Myers pulled away in the seventh, taking advantage of some defensive miscues to extend their lead, 7-2. In the eighth, Martinez doubled and scored on Angel Del Rosario's single. Jay Thomason followed that with a double of his own to plate Del Rosario.

LHP Tanner Bauman took the loss for Tampa, allowing five runs on seven hits over five innings with four walks and two strikeouts.

The Tarpons continue their three-game series against the Mighty Mussels at "The Tank" on Saturday, May 3, at 12:00 p.m., with RHP Greysen Carter projected to start.

Fans can grab tickets at www.milb.com/tampa/tickets/single-game-tickets and enjoy promotions highlighted at tarponsbaseball.com, including family-friendly themed nights, giveaways, and kid-focused fun like King Ripple's Kids Club.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.