Blue Jays Outlast Tarpons in Series Finale, 8-5

April 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Gage Ziehl

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (8-13) mounted a spirited comeback but fell short in an 8-5 loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays (12-9) in the series finale on Sunday at "The Tank". Despite a three-run rally in the fourth and two more in the seventh, the Tarpons couldn't overcome Dunedin's early offensive surge and late insurance runs.

The Blue Jays jumped on Tarpons starter RHP Gage Ziehl in the first. J.R. Freethy tripled, and Manuel Beltre singled to drive him in. After Brock Tibbitts was hit by a pitch, Tucker Toman singled, and Yhoangel Aponte's single through the hole plated Beltre and Tibbitts, giving Dunedin a 3-0 lead.

Tibbitts added to the advantage in the third with another triple, scoring on Toman's single to make it 4-0.

Tampa responded in the fourth against Dunedin's starter Khal Stephen. 2B Austin Green walked, and LF Marshall Toole singled with two outs. 1B Josue Gonzalez drove in Green with a single, and after Toole and Gonzalez pulled off a double steal, C Engelth Urena 's two-run single scored both, cutting the deficit to 4-3. Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, while Urena finished 1-for-3 with two RBI and a pair of walks.

Dunedin answered in the fifth; Yeuni Munoz doubled and scored on Tibbitts' double, pushing the lead to 5-3. Munoz also extended the lead in the seventh, launching a solo home run to make it 6-3.

The Tarpons battled back in the seventh. Urena walked, and DH Parks Harber was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch by Eminen Flores advanced both runners, and Green's fielder's choice scored Urena. Green then stole second, and a throwing error by the catcher allowed Harber to score, narrowing the gap to 6-5.

Dunedin sealed the game in the eighth, adding two insurance runs which was enough to seal the victory.

Ziehl took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits over four innings with one strikeout. The Tarpons' defense turned two double plays, led by SS Juan Matheus (seven assists), but left nine runners on base, including five in scoring position.

Toole continued his productivity at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a stolen base, and Harber reached base twice with a single and a walk, stealing his fourth base. The Tarpons swiped five bases total, showcasing their speed despite the loss.

The Tarpons hit the road to face the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., with RHP Andrew Landry projected to start.

