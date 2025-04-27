Marauders Cap Road Trip with Tight 2-1 Win over Tigers

April 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Lakeland, Fla. - Pitching led the way for the Bradenton Marauders who beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 2-1 Sunday afternoon at Publix Field.

Clevari Tejada got the start, tossing two shutout innings. He was followed by Sean Sullivan, Jesus Clode, Jose Garces and Noah Takacs who combined to allow one run on three hits through the game's final seven innings.

Takacs, who recorded the last six outs, earned his first Single-A save.

Bradenton jumped on the board early in the top of the first after Konnor Griffin doubled and Braylon Bishop singled and stole a base to place runners at second and third.

With nobody out, Yordany De Los Santos rolled a soft grounder to short with the infield already drawn halfway. As Lakeland shortstop Bryce Rainer threw to first to retire De Los Santos, Bishop was caught off second base trying to advance to third while Griffin, the lead runner, held. As Bishop was tagged out trying to retreat to second, Griffin raced to the plate to score and give Bradenton the lead on the 6-3-4 double play.

Still leading 1-0 in the bottom of the third, Rainer sent an opposite-field homer to left to knot the game at 1-1.

In the top of the sixth, Griffin led off with a double to left and advanced to third on a flyout. De Los Santos followed with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Griffin to give Bradenton a 2-1 lead and cap scoring.

Griffin finished the afternoon 3-for-4 with three doubles. Over his last three games, he is 7-for-14 with two home runs, six runs batted in and five extra-base hits.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 8-13 on the season and secured the series split. Meanwhile Lakeland fell to 10-11. The Marauders have a day off on Monday, but will return to LECOM Park on Tuesday after 12 consecutive road games for the first of three versus the Tampa Tarpons.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.