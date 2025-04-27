Tortugas Win Sunday Finale over Mets 8-4

April 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas won Sunday's series finale 8-4 over the St. Lucie Mets at Clover Park. The Mets won the series 4-2 and finished 8-4 on their 12-game home stand.

The Tortugas scored unearned runs in the first and second innings and maintained a 2-1 lead through four innings. The game started to slip away from the Mets in the fifth inning when Daytona scored three runs despite only getting one hit to the outfield. Luis Leones and Kyle Henley reached on bunt singles and executed a double steal. Carlos Sanchez flared a RBI single to center field to make it 3-1. Sammy Stafura drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Esmith Pineda capped the inning with a sac fly to make it 5-1.

Another sac by Carter Graham made it 6-1 in the seventh. The Mets scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to cut the deficit to 6-4. Trace Willhoite ripped a RBI single and Marco Vargas delivered a two-run double.

However, the Tortugas increased the lead to 8-4 in the eighth on a two-run double by Carlos Sanchez.

Mets starter Nate Dohm took the loss after giving up two runs (both unearned) over 3.2 innings. Dohm allowed two hits, walked three and struck out five.

Daytona reliever Irvin Machuca pitched 2.1 perfect innings of relief behind starter David Lorduy to get the win.

New York Mets infielder Ronny Mauricio (knee) started a MLB rehab assignment and went 1 for 3 with a run and stolen base as the DH.

A.J. Ewing went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles to raise his batting average to .400 over 18 games.

Reliever Chandler Marsh worked around back-to-back singles in the ninth to pitch a scoreless frame, extending his scoreless streak to 10.2 innings to start the season.

The Mets (12-9) are off on Monday. They start a three-game commuter series at the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday. The Mets enter the series trailing the Cardinals (13-8) by one game for first place in the FSL East Division. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

