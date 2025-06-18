Cardinals Take Advantage of 6 Errors in 5-4 Win vs. Mets

June 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets committed a season-high six errors leading to four unearned runs in a 5-4 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals on Wednesday night at Clover Park.

Sammy Hernandez led off the third inning with a double and would go on to score from third base when catcher Daiverson Gutierrez threw high into center field on a stolen base attempt to make it 1-0.

The Mets tied the game on a two-out solo home run by Yonatan Henriquez off Cardinals starter Brandt Thompson in the bottom of the third. To that point Thompson had retired the first eight Mets he faced.

The Cardinals scored two in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead. Hernandez hit a RBI single, then with two outs Trey Snyder made a fielding error at shortstop that brought home Hernandez for an unearned run.

Gutierrez mashed a two-run homer against Thompson in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 3-3.

The Cardinals took the lead for good with two unearned runs without a hit in the eighth inning. Yordalin Pena started the inning by reaching on a Snyder fielding error. Pena would later score on a ground out to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead. A throwing error on third baseman Jeremy Rodriguez with two outs brought in Jose Suarez, who had reached on a Luis Alvarez hit-by-pitch, to make it 5-3.

Snyder got the Mets a run closer with a two-out RBI single in the home eighth that made it 5-4 but Snyder was caught stealing second to end the inning.

Mason Burns pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the game and earn his second save.

Mets starter Jose Chirinos pitched 3.2 innings, scattering four hits and allowing three runs (one earned). Alvarez pitched 2.0 innings giving up two unearned runs to take an unfortunate loss.

Thompson turned in a quality start, tossing 6.0 innings and giving up three runs while throwing just 67 pitches.

Henriquez was the only Mets with multiple hits. He went 2 for 3 with the homer, a single and two runs scored.

The Mets (34-30) and Cardinals (31-33) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's $2 Night and the start of Military Appreciation Weekend. All veterans and active duty military receive free admission courtesy of the VVA Chapter 566.







