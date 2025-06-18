Portes, Schoenwetter Shine, Valdez Homers in Shutout Win

June 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla - Cole Schoenwetter threw a career-best 5.0 shutout frames, Malvin Valdez crushed his first home run since 2023, and the Daytona Tortugas shut out the Jupiter Hammerheads on four hits, 3-0, on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Daytona (28-37) spun their fourth shutout victory of the season, as Jupiter (30-35) had just two baserunners in the first inning and didn't advance a runner past first base until the ninth inning.

Out of the gate, both starting pitchers were locked in. In particular, Daytona starter Ovis Portes was locked in, going nine-up and nine-down over 3.0 perfect innings, tying a career high with five strikeouts. In the fourth, Schoenwetter picked up where Portes left off and threw a 1-2-3 inning on just six pitches to begin his night.

In the meantime, Daytona struggled to get much going against Jupiter starter Eliazar Dishmey. The Tortugas were hitless through three, with their first hit being an Alfredo Duno double in the fourth, though they couldn't push him across. Myles Smith also was hit twice and stole second both times. However, he did not score either time.

In the sixth, Sammy Stafura doubled with one out and Carlos Sanchez walked with two outs to put runners at first and second. Sanchez was then picked off and nearly was able to stay in a rundown long enough for Stafura to score from second, but he was tagged out before the run could score and the game remained scoreless.

After the first 15 Hammerheads were set down, Schoenwetter allowed a leadoff single to Cody Schrier in the sixth, but erased Schrier with a strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play before picking up another whiff to end the inning.

In the seventh, Daytona finally broke through. With one out, Esmith Pineda singled, chasing Dishmey (2-3) after 6.1 innings. Reliever Kevin Vaupel immediately hit his first two batters faced to load the bases. That was followed by a wild pitch, scoring Pineda, putting Daytona in front 1-0.

Schoenwetter (1-4) continued to lock down Jupiter with the lead, throwing a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts. In the eighth, he allowed a one-out single, but retired the next two, finishing off a career-high 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, no runs, and no walks, while striking out six, leaving in line for his first win of the season.

In the ninth, Valdez homered on the first pitch he saw from reliever Riskiel Tineo, his first roundtripper in a Tortugas uniform since April 11, 2023. Luis Leones then walked and Stafura was plunked. A ground ball from Duno eluded the Jupiter third baseman and rolled into left field, scoring Leones to make it 3-0, Tortugas.

In the bottom of the ninth, Gabe Starks entered and quickly recorded the first two outs. However, a walk and two singles followed to load the bases with two outs. However, Starks buckled in and struck out Andres Valor on three pitches to end the game, a 3-0 win.

Daytona will play game three of a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium and the final game of the first half on Thursday evening. First pitch from Jupiter will be at 6:30 p.m. while pregame coverage on Tuesday with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.