Walk-Off Woes Sink Blue Jays in Extras

June 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays suffered a heartbreaking 6-5 walk-off loss in extra innings to the Clearwater Threshers on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark, dropping game two of the six-game set.

Daniel Guerra and Hayden Juenger held the Threshers without a hit until the 6th. Over their past eight games, Dunedin's bullpen has allowed seven earned runs in 38.2 innings (1.63 ERA) with a 1.11 WHIP.

RHP Daniel Guerra (3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 3 BB, 0 K) spun three no-hit frames in his ninth start of the season. Wednesday marked his fifth scoreless outing of 2025.

RHP Colby Martin (2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K) fired shutout 8th and 9th innings to send the ballgame to extras. His 1.61 ERA is the second lowest in the Blue Jays farm system among pitchers with 20+ innings this season. Opponents are batting .082 off Martin with six hits in 22.1 frames this season.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-5, 2 RBI) gave the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead with an RBI single in the 1st inning, then came through again in the 10th with a go-ahead RBI single to score ghost runner Alexis Hernandez from second. Over his last 18 games, Toman is batting .358 with two homers and 17 RBI. He's batting .400 in the month of June with 12 RBI in 13 games. Toman logged his seventh multi-RBI showcase, and team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the season. He tallied his fifth multi-hit contest over his last eight.

2B Bryce Arnold (2-for-6, HR, RBI, R) clobbered a leadoff homer to open the ballgame for his team-leading eighth homer of the year. Arnold's homer left the bat at 103.5 MPH and traveled 379 ft. His long ball marked the Jays second leadoff homer of the season (JR Freethy, 4/23 @TAM). Arnold has a career-high eight homers in 51 games this year, surpassing his previous career-high of seven set over 92 games in 2024. Wednesday marked Arnold's 10th multi-hit game of 2025.

DH Yhoangel Aponte (2-for-5, RBI, R, 2B) gave the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead in the 11th inning with an RBI double. His 12 doubles are second on the team and his 19 extra-base hits are tops.







