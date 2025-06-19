Cates Carves, Powell Lifts First Pro Homer as Jays Down Threshers

June 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays concluded the first half with a balanced 7-2 victory over the Clearwater Threshers on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark in game three of a six-game set.

Eight of the Jays' nine batters reached base.

Dunedin's pitching staff shut out the Threshers over the first 8.1 frames of the contest. Over their last 14 games dating back to the start of the St. Lucie series, Dunedin's pitching staff has posted a 2.20 ERA, the best mark among Class-A teams over that span. Dunedin pitchers did not allow an extra-base hit until the 8th

RHP Austin Cates (5 IP, 0 R, 6 H, 0 BB, 7 K) spun five shutout frames and earned his third consecutive win. Cates' splitter generated eight whiffs on 17 swings and was put in play just four times-all at exit velocities under 84 MPH. Cates has yielded one run or less in seven consecutive outings. Over his last seven appearances, Cates has posted a 1.47 ERA spanning 30.2 innings with 31 strikeouts and opponents' batting .192.

1B Peyton Powell (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2B, 3 R) socked his first professional homer in the 4th inning and tallied career-highs with three RBI and three runs scored, falling a triple shy of the cycle. Powell's first long ball came in his 37th game. Powell has hit safely in eight of his last nine games. In the month of June, he's batting .333 with six RBI in eight games.

3B Tucker Toman (1-for-4, RBI) tagged an RBI single in the 6th to extend Dunedin's lead. Over his last 19 games, Toman is batting .352 with two homers and 18 RBI. He's batting .388 in the month of June with 13 RBI in 14 games. He tallied his fifth multi-hit contest over his last eight.







Florida State League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.