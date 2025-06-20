Maroudis Dazzles, Jays Fall in Pitching Duel

June 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Despite a dominant showing on the mound, the Dunedin Blue Jays dropped a 1-0 decision to the Clearwater Threshers on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark in game four of the six-game series.

The Blue Jays were shut out for the third time this season, all of which have come against the Threshers. Dunedin has out-hit Clearwater in all three of their losses this week.

The Jays have not allowed more than three runs in their last ten games. Over their last 15 games dating back to the start of the St. Lucie series, Dunedin's pitching staff has posted a 2.13 ERA, the best mark among Class-A teams over that span.

RHP Landen Maroudis (4 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K) hurled four shutout frames with one hit and three strikeouts. Over his first two starts with Dunedin this season, the Blue Jays No. 7 prospect has fired eight shutout frames with one hit and six strikeouts. Maroudis didn't allow any hard contact, with the hardest-hit ball against him registering 96.4 MPH and an average exit velocity of just 82.9 MPH.

RF Bryce Arnold (2-for-3, BB, SB) notched a pair of hits with a walk and stolen base. Arnold tallied his 11th multi-hit game of the season. He extended his on-base streak to nine games. Arnold is five for his last 13 with a pair of walks and two RBI spanning three games.







Florida State League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.