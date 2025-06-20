Tejada's Dominant Start Leads Marauders to 5-3 Win

June 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders opened the second half of the season with a 5-3 win over the Tampa Tarpons to even the series on Friday night at LECOM Park.

Marauders starter Clevari Tejada was stellar, tossing five shutout innings while fanning five hitters on one hit. He earned his third win of the season in the process.

After two quick outs, Bradenton opened scoring in the bottom of the third. Wyatt Sanford singled to left and Yordany De Los Santos walked to place runners at first and second for Eddy Rodriguez who lined a double to left to score Sanford and make it 1-0 Bradenton.

Still leading 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Marauders opened the flood gates when Ethan Lege singled and Braylon Bishop doubled to place runners at second and third. With no outs, minor-league rehabber Ji-Hwan Bae lofted a soft liner to left for a two-run single that pushed the lead to 3-0.

Later in the frame, Bae scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

In the top of the seventh, Tampa rallied for three runs to push the Bradenton lead to one. However, the Marauders added insurance in the bottom of the same frame when De Los Santos dribbled an RBI single to third that capped scoring at 5-3.

Right hander Noah Takacs slammed the door in the ninth with a 1-2-3 frame to secure the win.

With the victory, Bradenton moved to 30-36, and 1-0 in the second half. Tampa fell to 36-30, and 0-1 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Pre-game coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







