Mighty Mussels Walk-Off Flying Tigers to Open Second Half of Season

June 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels erased a 5-0 deficit to walk-off the Lakeland Flying Tigers 6-5 on Friday night at Hammond Stadium.

The Mussels (28-37, 1-0) rallied for a pair of runs in the seventh, eighth, and ninth to mount a late-inning, come from behind win to open the second half of the FSL season.

Trailing 5-4 in the ninth, Damuery Pena worked a four pitch walk to put the tying run aboard. Billy Amick then doubled to right field to set up second and third and put the winning run in scoring position. Angel Del Rosario was then called on to pinch run for Amick at second. With the infield drawn in, Yasser Mercedes grounded a base hit up the middle, giving Fort Myers its third walk-off victory of the season.

After Fort Myers starter Adrian Bohorquez struck out the side in the top of the first inning, Lakeland (38-27, 0-1) got on the board in the top of the second. Bohorquez hit Flying Tigers' first baseman Garrett Pennington with a pitch to lead off the frame, who later came around to score on an error by second baseman Dameury Pena to make it 1-0 Lakeland.

Lakeland added another run an inning later, as Woody Hadeen hit a solo homer to extend the lead to 2-0.

Bohorquez finished the night tossing four complete innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on a pair of hits, while striking out a season-high eight batters.

The Flying Tigers would tack on in the fifth, facing Mussels' reliever Michael Ross. Ross retired the first two batters of the inning, but then walked Hadeen, who stole a base and then scored on an RBI single from Samuel Gil, pushing the margin to 3-0.

In the top of the sixth, Lakeland plated another run on a single by Sergio Tapia to make it 4-0.

An error by Mussels' third baseman Yohander Martinez allowed the final Lakeland run of the game to score in the top of the seventh, which gave the Flying Tigers a 5-0 advantage.

In the home half of the seventh, the Fort Myers offense broke through. Daniel Pena and Jefferson Valladares both reached on infield singles to begin the inning. Martinez then walked on four pitches to load the bases. Byron Chourio struck out, before Dameury Pena grounded into a fielder's choice to plate the first Mussel run of the game and cut into the lead 5-1. Billy Amick then reached on an error, which allowed Martinez to score and made it 5-2 Lakeland.

In the eighth, Daniel Pena drew a two-out walk to bring Valladares to the plate. Valladares launched his fourth homer of the season onto the berm in left field, drawing the Mussels within a run at 5-4.

Jakob Hall (3-0) faced the top of the Lakeland lineup in the ninth and retired the side in order.

Friday marked the teams second win of the year when trailing after seven innings of play.

The series between the Mussels and the Flying Tigers will continue on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. Twins' No. 13 prospect Dasan Hill (0-0, 1.65) will start on the mound for Fort Myers, opposed by Lakeland's Josh Randall (3-4, 4.41). Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







