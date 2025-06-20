Stellar Pitching Shuts out Blue Jays in Beach Dogs Win

CLEARWATER, FL - Ryan Degges spun the second-longest start of the season for the Clearwater Threshers (37-30, 1-0) as the pitching staff led the Beach Dogs to a 1-0 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays (34-32, 0-1) on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to secure the series victory when they return home on Saturday night.

There was no score until the bottom of the seventh inning, which began with a base hit by José Rodríguez off Blue Jays reliever Johan Simon. Brady Day advanced Rodríguez to second on a sacrifice bunt, and Alirio Ferrebus loaded the bases on an infield single. Before the next pitch was thrown, all three runners advanced on a balk, with Rodríguez coming home to open the scoring and give the Beach Dogs a one-run lead.

Dunedin had their best chance in the eighth, following a walk with a single by Lizandro Rodriguez. Manuel Beltre had drawn the walk, and was thrown out at third by Carter Mathison from right field to help keep the shutout intact. The Beach Dogs bullpen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to seal a 1-0 win over the Blue Jays and start the second half on top.

Ryan Degges (3-0) allowed three hits and walked one in 7.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts to take the win. Kevin Warunek earned the save in 2.0 shutout frames, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.

Degges set a career high with 7.0 innings pitched...He became the second Threshers pitcher to throw 7.0 innings or more in one game in 2025...Nori has reached in all four games of this series so far...Tait's first inning double was the only extra-base hit of the game...Warunek earned the first save of his professional career...Clearwater's pitching staff held the Blue Jays to four hits, tying their fewest allowed this season...Clearwater shutout the Blue Jays for the second time this series...







