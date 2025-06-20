Jupiter Opens 2nd Half with Third-Straight Loss to Daytona

JUPITER, FL - In the first game of the second half of the 2025 FSL season, the Jupiter Hammerheads (0-1; 30-37) fell to the Daytona Tortugas (1-0; 30-37) by a final score of 15-5 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Following a scoreless first inning, Daytona opened the scoring in the top of the second inning. Jupiter starting pitcher Leandro Hernandez (L, 0-1) started the inning with two quick outs. A walk and a hit put two men on for Luis Reyes, who hit a three-run home run to left field. His second home run of the season gave the Tortugas a 3-0 lead.

The Hammerheads got a run back in the bottom of the second inning. Cam Clayton and Cody Schrier started the inning with back-to-back singles against Daytona starting pitcher Zach Murray. Clayton came in to score as Jesus Hernandez grounded into a double play to bring the score to 3-1 after the second inning.

Leandro Hernandez finished his first career Single-A start after two innings. He allowed three runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout.

Jupiter added another run in the bottom of the third inning as Andrew Salas led off the inning with a double and PJ Morlando reached on an infield single. Carter Johnson reached on a fielder's choice which got Salas out but allowed Morlando and Johnson to move into scoring position. Andres Valor drove in a run on an RBI groundout to third base to get Jupiter within one run at a 3-2 deficit.

However, in the top of the fourth inning, against Jupiter relief pitcher Michael Perez, the Tortugas sent all nine men to the plate and scored four runs on three hits and took a commanding 7-3 lead over the Hammerheads.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Schrier led off with an infield single against Daytona relief pitcher Bryce Hubbart (W, 2-0) and advanced to second base on a throwing error from Carlos Sanchez. Later in the frame with two outs, Dub Gleed launched his first professional home run, a two-run home run to left field, which cut the deficit to 7-4.

In a back-and-forth game, Daytona added another three runs in the top of the fifth inning off of Jupiter relief pitcher Luis Ramirez thanks to an RBI single by Luis Reyes and a two-run home run by Iverson Espinoza which made it a 10-4 Daytona lead.

Jupiter got one more run back in the bottom of the frame thanks to an infield single off the bat of Cam Clayton and a throwing error from Sammy Stafura allowed Valor to score from second base to make it 10-5.

The Tortugas continued their offensive production in the top of the seventh inning. They sent ten men to the plate and scored five runs on five hits and a Jupiter error to extend their lead to 15-5.

The Hammerheads put up two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Johnson and Clayton doubled to reach base and then Jesus Hernandez brought them home with a two-RBI double to trim the deficit to 15-7. Daytona relief pitcher Mike Villani held that lead for Daytona as the Tortugas won their third consecutive game.

Offensively for Jupiter, eight of the starting nine hitters had at least one hit while every hitter reached base in the ballgame. Clayton led the offense with his 4-for-5 performance with a double and two runs scored. Salas also went 3-for-5 with a double. Gleed, Schrier, and Carlos Sanchez each had two hits in the loss.

With Jupiter dropping the last three games to Daytona, the Hammerheads will need to win on Saturday and Sunday to get a series split and to tie the regular season series against the Tortugas which is currently 9-7 in favor of the turtles.

