Mets Snap Losing Skid with 10-6 Win vs. Cardinals

June 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets overcame a 4-0 first inning deficit by scoring 10 unanswered runs in a 10-6 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday night at Clover Park. The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak and started the Florida State League's second half 1-0.

The Cardinals jumped on Mets starter Channing Austin in the first inning with four runs. Cade McGee hit a two-run single, Yordalin Pena followed with a sacrifice fly and Jose Suarez hit a two-out RBI single to make it 4-0.

The Mets got a run back in the home first when Jeremy Rodriguez led off with a triple and scored on Yonatan Henriquez's sac fly to make it 4-1.

The Mets scored four in the second inning against Cardinals starter Jacob Odle. Kevin Villavicencio hit a two-out, two-run double to make it 4-3 and later in the inning Henriquez knocked a two-run single to put the Mets up 5-4.

The Mets manufactured two runs in the fifth inning on a RBI ground out by Yohairo Cuevas and a sac fly by Simon Juan to up the lead to 7-4.

The Mets broke the game open with three runs in the sixth. Colin Houck worked a walk in a 13-pitch plate appearance. Corey Collins hit a shallow fly on the infield that was lost in the lights and went down as a RBI double. Onix Vega, added to the team from High-A Brooklyn earlier in the day, hit a two-run single to make it 10-4.

McGee hit a two-run single off reliever Estarlin Escalante in the seventh inning to cut the Mets lead to 10-6. Escalante would retire the next five batters he faced to finish a strong outing.

Hunter Hodges struck out two in a scoreless ninth to finish the game in a non-save situation.

Cristofer Gomez pitched 2.0 innings of scoreless relief behind Austin to get the win. He improved his record to 4-0.

Austin ended up pitching 4.0 innings and did not allow a run over his final three innings. He struck out back-to-back Cardinals with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to keep the Mets ahead 5-4.

Vega went 3 for 4 with a double, two singles, two RBI and a run in his debut. He caught the entire game and threw out a base stealer.

Rodriguez was 2 for 4 with a triple, single, walk and two runs from the leadoff spot.

Henriquez went 2 for 4 with three RBI. Juan was 2 for 3 with a double.

The Mets (1-0, 35-31) and Cardinals (0-1, 32-34) play the fifth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's night 3 of Military Appreciation Weekend with all veterans and active duty military receiving free admission. There will be postgame fireworks.







