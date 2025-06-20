Reyes' Career Night Leads Offensive Explosion to Open Second Half

June 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla - Luis Reyes homered amidst a four-hit, five-RBI night, Iverson Espinoza added a homer and three RBI, and the Daytona Tortugas pounded out 18 hits and bludgeoned the Jupiter Hammerheads 15-7 to open the second half on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Daytona (1-0, 30-37) had seven players record multi-hit games and recorded their most hits of the season, overcoming 16 hits from Jupiter (0-1, 30-37) in the Tortugas' third-straight win.

In the first inning, Jupiter put runners at first and second with no outs thanks to a leadoff single and an error. After a lineout, though, a 4-6-3 double play ended the inning.

Daytona then took the lead with a two-out rally in the second. Kyle Henley walked and Luis Leones singled in front of Reyes, who crushed a 1-1 fastball from Leandro Hernandez and deposited it over the left field wall for his second of the season, a three-run shot to put the Tortugas in front 3-0.

Jupiter responded, though. In the second a pair of singles put runners on the corners before another double play brought in a run. In the third, Jupiter cashed in a leadoff double from Andrew Salas on a groundout from Andres Valor, closing the gap to 3-2.

Daytona answered in the fourth, though. Henley was plunked and Leones laid down a bunt single in front of Reyes, who pulled a single into left field to drive in Henley with his fourth RBI. Espinoza then laid down a squeeze bunt that scored Leones. After the Tortugas loaded the bases with two outs, Esmith Pineda lined a single up the middle that scored two more, extending the lead to 7-2 with a four-run frame.

Jupiter once again had answer in the bottom half, as a leadoff single was followed by two outs. However, Dub Gleed crushed a 1-2 curveball over the left-field fence for a two-run homer, trimming the lead back to 7-4.

The Tortugas once again kept the foot on the gas in the fifth. Leones walked, then stole second and third- also his second and third steals of the game- in front of Reyes, who singled through a drawn-in infield for his fifth RBI of the night. Espinoza then greeted new pitcher Luis Ramirez with a line drive over the left field fence for a two-run home run, his first roundtripper since 2021. Daytona now led 10-4.

In the fifth, Bryce Hubbart entered for Daytona and allowed an unearned run, but bounced back nicely with a 1-2-3 sixth.

In the seventh, Daytona broke the game wide open. Reyes led off with a double, his fourth hit, then Espinoza walked. A throwing error on a bunt attempt scored Reyes and put two men in scoring position for Sammy Stafura. Stafura, who extended his hitting streak to 16 games in the contest, looped his second hit of the night into left-center, scoring two more runs. After Carlos Sanchez's second hit of the night, two-out singles from Myles Smith and Henley put the bow on a five-run, five-hit inning to take a 15-5 advantage.

Hubbart (2-0) proceeded to throw scoreless seventh and eighth frames, striking out the side in the seventh and working around two baserunners in each frame. The lefty worked 4.0 innings, allowing just an unearned run on four hits, with one walk and a season-high six strikeouts to earn the win.

Jupiter did score two more runs in the ninth after Hubbart departed, but the game was well in hand at that point, and Daytona took their third straight by a 15-7 margin.

Daytona will play game five of a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday evening. First pitch from Jupiter will be at 6:00 p.m. while pregame coverage on Tuesday with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 5:50 p.m.

