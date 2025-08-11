JP Smith II Named FSL Player of the Week

Fort Myers, Fla. - Minnesota Twins 2025 17th round draft pick JP Smith II has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week by the offices of Minor League Baseball for the week of August 4-10.

JP Smith II went 11-for-23 (.478) at the plate in five games against the Clearwater Threshers. The Sacramento State product recorded five extra-base hits, with two homers, two doubles, and a triple. The slugger totalled six RBI and only struck out twice all series. He slashed .478/.500/.913 with a 1.413 OPS and hit safely in all five games, while recording multiple hits in four of them.

Smith II becomes the first Mighty Mussel to be named FSL Player of the Week since Walker Jenkins in September of 2023. He is the fourth Mussel to earn a weekly honor this season, joining pitchers Jason Doktorczyk, Adrian Bohorquez, and Michael Ross.







