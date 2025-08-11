St. Lucie Mets Home Stand News: August 12-17 Vs. Jupiter

August 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park Tuesday-Sunday for their penultimate home stand of the 2025 regular season. The Mets will battle the Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins Single-A affiliate) for six games as they look to close in on a second half Florida State League East Division title.

Games Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday start at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday is a matinee starting at 1:10 p.m. Sunday's series finale begins at 12:10 p.m. Gates open 40 minutes prior to first pitch.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

Headlining the home stand is Harry Potter Night with postgame fireworks on Saturday. The Mets will also celebrate Vets at the Mets and Teacher/School Employee Appreciation Night on Friday.

Here is a full list of promotions at the ballpark for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 1:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Teacher/School Employee Appreciation Night: All teachers and school employees get a free ticket by showing their school ID at the box office. Teachers and school employees should stop by the table on the concourse to get a free raffle ticket to win prizes!

- Vets at the Mets: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission courtesy of LYNQ Real Estate.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Harry Potter Night: The Mets will wear Harry Potter jerseys that will be auctioned off to support the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County. There will be other Harry Potter themed entertainment throughout the night. Fans are encouraged to wear their best Hogwarts and Harry Potter attire!

-Harry Potter themed beach towel giveaway to the first 500 fans.

-Postgame fireworks!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Little League Day: All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

Additionally, the Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will run from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the seventh inning of Sunday's game. Half the pot will go to the winner with the other half going to Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County. Anyone within the state lines for Florida can purchase raffle tickets at stluciemets.com/5050.







