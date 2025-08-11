Arnaud Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

August 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced today that St. Lucie Mets reliever Juan Arnaud has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 4-10.

Arnaud appeared in two games out of the Mets bullpen last week and Tampa and combined for 5.0 hitless and scoreless innings. He walked two batters and struck out six. Arnaud was the winning pitcher in both of his appearances.

This is the third straight week a Met has nabbed a weekly FSL award. Randy Guzman was the FSL Player of the Week last week and Nick Roselli took Player of the Week honors three weeks ago.

Former pitcher Wellington Aracena won FSL Pitcher of the Week twice and was the FSL June Pitcher of the Month. Outfielder A.J. Ewing was the FSL Player of the Month for April.

Arnaud, 22, was signed by the Mets as an international free agent from Cotui in the Dominican Republic in 2021.







Florida State League Stories from August 11, 2025

