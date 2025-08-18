Marauders Announce 2026 Season Schedule

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, have announced their schedule for the 2026 Florida State League season.

The season will consist of 132 games, including 66 home games and 66 road games. Each Monday will be a league-wide off day.

The Marauders open the new season at TD Ballpark Park on Thursday, April 2, against the Dunedin Blue Jays, Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The club begins its home season on Tuesday, April 7 with a six-game series versus the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Single-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

All nine Florida State League teams in the league will pay at least one visit to LECOM Park during the season. Bradenton will complete the regular season by hosting a six-game series with the Lakeland Flying Tigers, Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, spanning from September 1 to September 6 at LECOM Park.

The Marauders will also visit every opposing city in the league except for the St. Lucie Mets, Single-A affiliate of the New York Mets. The Marauders will embark on two multi-series road trips from April 14 to April 26 (at Tampa, Clearwater) as well as July 7 to July 19 (at Fort Myers, Tampa). The All-Star Break will separate the two series, ranging from July 13 to July 16.

Note that all dates are subject to change. Promotions, ticket information, and game times will be announced at a later date.

