Kien Vu Named Florida State League Player of the Week

Published on August 18, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Daytona Tortugas outfielder Kien Vu has earned Florida State League Player of the Week honors for August 12-17 after an unforgettable week in helping the Tortugas to a historic six-game sweep of the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

The 21-year-old native of San Diego, California did not yet have a professional hit when the week began, but went 7-for-15 with six doubles, six RBI, five runs scored, three walks, and a stolen base, slashing .467/.600/.867 in the series.

Vu began the week by leading off Wednesday, August 13th's game with a first-pitch double for his first professional hit. He followed with an RBI double later in the game for his first pro RBI. He did not start the contest on Friday, August 15, but coming off the bench, he provided a critical hit with a two-run double in the ninth inning that tied the game, then scored the winning run two batters later in a walk-off 8-7 victory. Vu stroked two RBI doubles in a victory on Saturday, August 16 as well.

The series was just the second as a professional for Vu, who joined the Tortugas on August 7 and made his professional debut at Jupiter later that night. The outfielder was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Arizona State University, where Vu posted a .351/.453/.609 slash line over 136 career games in three college seasons, including batting .413 and slugging .793 in 2024.

Vu's weekly award was the fourth by a Tortuga this season, after Alfredo Duno earned the hardware May 26-June 1 and Carlos Sanchez was a two-time selection, for April 15-20 and April 29-May 4.

Vu and the Tortugas will be searching for a Tortugas-record ninth straight win tomorrow, August 19, when they begin a six-game series at Bradenton against the Bradenton Marauders. The squad will then return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for their final home series of the regular season from August 26-31 against the Clearwater Threshers.

