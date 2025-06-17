Offense Stalls in Opener Loss to Clearwater
June 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
CLEARWATER, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were kept off the scoreboard in a 2-0 loss to the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark in game one of a six-game set.
The Blue Jays were shut out for the second time this season.
Dunedin's bullpen (Ryan Burr, Jay Schueler, and Javen Coleman) combined for three no-hit innings of relief with four strikeouts. Over their past seven games, Dunedin's bullpen has allowed four earned runs in 31.1 innings (1.15 ERA) with a 0.99 WHIP.
RHP Colby Holcombe (5 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 1 K) allowed two runs on three hits in five frames with a strikeout.
1B Kendry Chirinos (2-for-3, 2 2B) swatted a pair of doubles in the contest. Chirinos logged his second straight multi-hit game and 14th of the season. His 2nd inning double left the bat at 101.9 MPH, the hardest hit ball in the contest by a Blue Jay. Tuesday marked his second game of the season with multiple extra-base hits.
CF Jean Joseph (2-for-3) tallied his 12th multi-hit game of the season.
