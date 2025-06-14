Extra-Inning Drama Ends in Walk-off Fashion

DUNEDIN, FL - Extra-innings fireworks and an Edward Duran walk-off lifted the Dunedin Blue Jays over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 8-7 on Friday night in game four of a six-game series at TD Ballpark.

RHP Silvano Hechavarria (4.1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K) allowed just one earned run in his third appearance for Dunedin, striking out five over 4.1 innings. He faced the minimum through his first three frames. Both runs yielded by Hechavarria came across following his departure. Over his last two starts, Hechavarria has allowed two runs over 9.1 innings with six hits and ten strikeouts.

RHP Jack Eshleman (2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K) earned the win with a strong showing in the 10th and 11th. In six appearances with Dunedin after being promoted from the FCL, Eshleman has allowed only one earned run over eight innings (1.13 ERA) with nine strikeouts. Over his last eight outings between Dunedin and the FCL, Eshleman has thrown 13.2 innings of one-run ball with 17 strikeouts and only five hits allowed. He's recorded two wins with two saves in his last four outings.

DH Edward Duran (3-for-5, 2 RBI, 2B, BB) delivered the game-winning blow with a walk-off RBI single in the 11th. Saturday marked Duran's second walk-off win for Dunedin, with the first also coming against Ft. Myers on July 26, 2024 in an 11-10 win for the Blue Jays in 12 innings. Duran tallied his 12th multi-hit game and third three-hit game of the season. Duran has reached base in 29 of his last 31 games and is batting .333 with 20 RBI over that stretch.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 4 R, BB) launched a game-tying solo homer in the 8th inning for his third long ball of the year. His homer left the bat at 101.6 MPH and traveled 403 ft. Toman scored a career-high four runs in the contest. Toman extended his hit streak to ten games, over which he is batting .485 with nine runs, two homers and ten RBI. In his last 15 games, Toman is batting .400 with seven extra-base hits and 15 RBI. He logged his fourth multi-hit game over his last five contests, and 16th multi-hit performance of the season. Toman did not leave the yard over a 58-game span from May 28, 2024 to April 30, 2025, and has homered three times in his last 29 games and twice over his last six.

LF Alexis Hernandez (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) led off the bottom of the 11th inning with a two-run homer to score the ghost runner and tie the ballgame. Hernandez has gone deep twice in his last five games. His two-run blast left the bat at 100.3 MPH and traveled 365 ft. He's hit safely in six of his last seven contests. Hernandez has reached base in 22 of 24 games played for Dunedin this season.







