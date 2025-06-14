Tortugas Blast 3 Home Runs, Beat Mets 10-0

June 14, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas powered their way to a 10-0 victory over the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Despite the loss, the Mets remain 4.0 games up in first place in the FSL East division on the Palm Beach Cardinals, who also lost on Saturday at home to Lakeland. The Mets can clinch the East first half title with a win on Sunday at Daytona (5:00 p.m.) and a Palm Beach loss on Sunday to Lakeland (12:30 p.m.).

On Saturday the Tortugas belted three home runs after not producing any long balls in the first four games of the series. Bernard Moon got the homer party started with a solo shot off Mets starter Edgar Moreta in the first inning.

After the Mets stranded the bases loaded in the top of the third inning, Daytona scored three runs in the bottom of the third. Ryan McCrystal hit a RBI double and Moon followed with a run-scoring single to make it 3-0. Jacob Friend hit a shallow fly ball to left field that was dropped by Colin Houck for an error that allowed Moon to score for a 4-0 lead.

McCrystal hit a three-run homer off Moreta in the fourth inning to extend the Tortugas lead to 7-0.

Carlos Sanchez hit a three-run homer against reliever Luis Alvarez in the sixth inning to increase the Tortugas lead to 10-0.

Moreta took the loss. He gave up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits over 4.1 innings.

Houck, Trace Willhoite and Yohairo Cuevas had two hits apiece.

Daytona reliever Nick Sando pitched 3.0 scoreless innings to get the win. He entered the game in the second inning after starter Bryce Hubbart was ejected by home plate umpire Breanna Johnson.

The Mets (33-28) and Tortugas (27-35) conclude their series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.







