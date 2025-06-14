Marauders Pitching Struggles in 14-3 Loss to Jupiter

June 14, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders allowed ten unanswered runs in their 14-3 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

Despite the crooked number from Jupiter, the Marauders did score first. With no outs in the bottom of the second, Bradenton loaded the bases on two singles and a walk for Derek Berg, who rolled a soft grounder to short that forced home Jase Bowen and gave Bradenton a 1-0 lead.

After the Hammerheads pushed across three in the third and one in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead, the Marauders answered back in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Bowen walked ahead of Jhonny Severino blasted an RBI double to left to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Late in the frame with Severino at at third, Yordany De Los Santos brought him home with a soft roller to third that made it 4-3 Jupiter.

Following the frame, Jupiter surged for five runs in both the seventh and ninth innings to cap scoring at 14-3.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 28-34 while Jupiter moved to 29-33. The two return LECOM Park on Sunday for the series finale. First pitch is scheduled for noon with Pre-game coverages beginning at 11:45 a.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.