Mussels' Stunned by Blue Jays in Eleventh

June 14, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were walked-off by the Dunedin Blue Jays 8-7 in 11 innings on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

The Mighty Mussels (27-34) rallied for two runs in the top of the eleventh, but the Blue Jays (32-29) came away with a walk-off win on a Edward Duran single to give Fort Myers its first extra-inning loss of the season.

The Mussels were previously 5-0 in extra-inning games and the 3:42 minute game time matched an 11 inning win the Mussels had against Dunedin last month for the longest game of the season.

All four games in the series have been decided by one run.

The Blue Jays opened the scoring in the second on an RBI single from Duran, making it 1-0. Dunedin added a pair of runs in the third after Dasan Hill walked the first two batters of the frame. An error and a sacrifice fly from Alexis Hernandez made it 3-0 Dunedin.

Hill yielded three runs (one earned) across 3.1 innings of work. The lefty picked up three strikeouts but issued a season high four walks, two of which saw ball four come on a pitch timer violation.

Fort Myers responded in the fourth when the Mussels sent 10 men to the plate. With the bases loaded and one out, Byron Chourio laced a single up the middle to open the scoring. Walker Jenkins plated the second Mussel run on an error to cut the deficit to one. Dameury Pena then lined a single the other way, plating Chourio and tying the game 3-3. Fort Myers took its first lead of the night a few pitches later as Johan Simon threw a wild pitch, allowing Jenkins to score the go-ahead run.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tucker Toman pulled a leadoff single to right field. A pair of groundouts advanced Toman to scoring position and set the table for a Kendry Chirinos single up the middle, tying the game 4-4.

The Mussels immediately responded in the seventh, and retook the lead on a Yohander Martinez base hit, making it 5-4.

Dunedin tied the game once again in the eighth on a solo homer from Tucker Toman off of Ivran Romero.

Neither team scored in the ninth or tenth despite consistent traffic on the bases.

In the top of the 11th, Angel Del Rosario placed down a bunt single, and a subsequent throwing error allowed the auto-runner Chourio to score and put Fort Myers back in front. Later in the frame, Caleb McNeely delivered a two out single to extend the lead 7-5.

Ruddy Gomez (0-1), who had put up zeros in the ninth and tenth, was tasked with a third inning of relief for the first time this season. With an auto-runner at second, he gave up a leadoff homer to Alexis Hernandez, tying the game 7-7. A walk to Yohangel Apone and a single from Kendry Chirinos set up first and third with nobody out. Jacob Lojewski then lined into a double play, erasing the runner at third.

A walk to the next batter, Manuel Beltre, set up first and second. Gomez was then replaced by Zander Sechrist after a season high 55 pitches. Sechrist allowed the walk-off single from Duran on the first pitch of the at bat.

Chourio paced the Mussel offense with his first three-hit game of the season.

The series concludes on Sunday with a doubleheader. First pitch of game one is set for 12 p.m. with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







