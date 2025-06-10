Mussels Outlast Blue Jays 5-4 in Series Opener

June 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels came away with a 5-4 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark.

The Mussels (27-31) scraped together five runs on just three hits and battled through an hour long weather delay late in the game to edge Dunedin (29-29) by a run.

With one out in the second, Jefferson Valladares connected on a solo homer to left field to open the scoring.

The next frame, Peyton Carr and Byron Chourio reached on a pair of walks. A single from Walker Jenkins loaded the bases with nobody out. Dameury Pena then plated a run on an error to make it 2-0. Byran Acuna followed with his first Low-A hit, an opposite field single to extend the lead 3-0. Jose Rodriguez celebrated his 20th birthday with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to make it 4-0.

Dunedin responded in the fourth, as Sam Shaw, Eduard Duran, and Tucker Toman connected on three straight two-out hits off of Mussels' starter Eli Jones (2-6) to make it a 4-2 game. The Blue Jays closed the gap again in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Manuel Beltre to cut the Mussel lead to one.

Jones completed five innings of work for the fifth time in his last six starts.

Still leading by that score in the seventh, Caleb McNeely led off with a walk and promptly stole second. He then stole third and came around on a throwing error from Duran to add an insurance run and make it 5-3. The game then entered an hour long weather delay with Valladares at second and Rodriguez at the plate. Jack Eshlmann retired the side in order after play resumed.

Christian Becerra threw two scoreless innings of relief and did not allow a hit before his outing was cut short by the storm. The 2024 12th round pick has thrown eight scoreless innings to begin his season after missing the first third of the campaign with an injury.

Ruddy Gomez tossed the final two frames and allowed a run on two hits as he earned his second save of the season. He ended the game with the tying run on third base as he induced a flyout from Alexis Hernandez.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Reigning FSL Pitcher of the week Jason Doktorczyk (2-2, 4.66) starts for the Mussels, opposite Austin Cates (1-2, 4.50) of Dunedin. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







