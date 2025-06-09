Doktorczyk Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

June 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Fort Myers Mighty Mussel Jason Doktorczyk was named the Florida State League Pitcher of the week by Minor League Baseball for his performance during the week of June 2-8.

The 6'6" righty struck out five hitters across five shutout innings in his start versus the Palm Beach Cardinals. Doktorczyk did not issue a walk and allowed just two hits in the outing. Three of his five strikeouts came on a slider while the other two were on a changeup and a sinker. He now leads the Mussels' staff with 47 strikeouts on the season.

Doktortczyk also had a 10 strikeout game earlier this season against Bradenton. His ERA now sits at 4.66 across 10 appearances, five of which have been starts.

A 9th round pick in the 2024 draft, Doktorczyk becomes the first Mussel to be named FSL Pitcher of the Week since Samuel Perez won the award in August of last season.







