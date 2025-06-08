Mussels Blanked in Series Finale, Fall 4-0 to Cardinals

June 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels dropped the series finale 4-0 to the Palm Beach Cardinals at Hammond Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Fort Myers (26-31) got a strong start from Twins No. 10 prospect CJ Culpepper in his first appearance on a rehab assignment with the Mussels.

Culpepper, who pitched part of the 2023 season with Fort Myers, tossed three scoreless innings and allowed a single base hit, while striking out four.

Michael Carpenter (0-3) was the originally scheduled starter for Sunday's series finale, and pitched in a piggyback role after Culpepper exited.

The Twins No. 30 prospect, Carpenter spun 3.2 innings, allowing one run on a pair of hits while punching out three Cardinal batters.

Palm Beach (25-30) got their first run of the game in the top of the seventh inning after Carpenter exited. He was charged with one run after a wild pitch from Jakob Hall allowed an inherited runner to score and gave Palm Beach a 1-0 lead.

The Cardinals got their second run of the frame after shortstop Cade McGee doubled to extend their advantage to 2-0.

In the top of the ninth, Palm Beach added a pair of runs against Mussels' reliever Zander Sechrist. Jose Suarez and Anyelo Encarnacion led off the inning with back-to-back triples, and Romtres Cabrera made it 4-0 on a sacrifice fly one batter later.

It was just the second time in 57 games that the Mussels were shut out offensively.

After an off day on Monday, the Mussels will travel to Dunedin to begin a six-game series with the Blue Jays at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.