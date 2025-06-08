Taylor's Miraculous Day Not Enough in Bradenton's 15-12 Loss to Clearwater

June 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Clearwater, Fla. - After erasing a six-run deficit, the Bradenton Marauders couldn't hold on, falling 15-12 in ten innings versus the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.

Marauders outfielder Will Taylor provided a sensational performance, finishing the afternoon 3-for-5, with two homers, seven runs batted in and an outfield assist.

The game lasted 3 hours and 30 minutes and marked Bradenton's third consecutive loss in extra-inning contests.

Despite the defeat, Bradenton still took four of the week's six games and outscored the Threshers 57-34 in the process, averaging 9.5 runs per game. They produced double-digit run outputs in three consecutive contests to finish the weekend as well.

Clearwater opened scoring in the first half of the game, jumping to a 7-1 lead over the day's first four innings.

Despite the large deficit, Bradenton provided a quick answer in the top of the fifth when Ethan Lege singled and Wyatt Sanford was hit by a pitch ahead of Taylor, who blasted a three-run homer to right that cut the Clearwater lead to 7-4.

After the Threshers tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth, Bradenton rallied again in the top of the sixth. After a single, walk and fielder's choice play placed runners at the corners, Lege chopped a grounder to third that brought home a run to make it 8-5.

Later in the frame both Ian Farrow and Sanford walked to load the bases for Taylor who demolished a grand slam to left the flip the score and give the Marauders a 9-8 lead. The homer marked Bradenton's first grand slam of the season, and second straight day with a multi-homer performance (Sanford).

Still leading by one in the top of the eighth, Lege was hit by a pitch before Farrow blasted a two-run shot to left to extend the lead to 11-8. The homer marked Farrow's first hit with a full-season affiliate after his promotion to Bradenton on Thursday.

Leading by two in the bottom of the ninth, Clearwater knotted the game on a two-out RBI single from Joel Dragoo.

In the top of the tenth, Lege began the inning as the automatic runner at second base. After he advanced to third on a wild pitch, Lege scored on a fielder's-choice play off the bat of Sanford that put Bradenton ahead 12-11.

In the bottom of the tenth, Clearwater loaded the bases with one out on a walk and error for Caleb Ricketts who blasted a walk-off grand slam to center to give Clearwater the 15-12 victory.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 27-30 while Clearwater moved to 31-26. After a off day on Monday, the Marauders will begin a six-game set with the Jupiter Hammerheads at LECOM Park this Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







