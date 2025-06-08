Hernandez Homers, Jays Drop Finale in St. Lucie

June 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell to the St. Lucie Mets 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in their series finale at Clover Park.

RHP Colby Holcombe (4.1 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 H, 4 BB, 3 K) took the loss, yielding four runs (three earned) in 4.1 innings.

LF Sam Shaw (2-for-4, RBI, 2B) socked an RBI double in the 1st inning to open the scoring as part of a two-hit day. Shaw tallied his 13th multi-hit game of the season.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-4) logged a pair of hits for his 14th multi-hit game of the season and 7th multi-hit showing over his last 11 games. Toman reached base in all six games over the series in St. Lucie, where he went 10-for-22 (.454) in six games over the series in St. Lucie with six RBI and three runs. Over his last 12 games, Toman is batting .370 with 12 RBI and five extra-base hits.

DH Alexis Hernandez (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) clubbed a solo homer in the 7th inning for his first of the year at 104.1 MPH off the bat. Hernandez has reached base in 19 of 20 games played for Dunedin this season.

C Edward Duran (2-for-4, R, 3B) tripled and scored a run as part of his 11th multi-hit contest of the season. Duran also gunned down Jeremy Rodriguez attempting to steal 2nd base in the 1st inning for Duran's league-leading 21st caught stealing of the season. Duran has reached base in 31 of his last 33 games and is batting .328 with 22 RBI over that stretch.







Florida State League Stories from June 8, 2025

