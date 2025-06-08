Ricketts Walks off Marauders with Series Ending Slam

June 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Caleb Ricketts' walkoff grand slam finished a back-and-forth contest that ended in a 15-12 win for the Clearwater Threshers (31-26) over the Bradenton Marauders (27-30) on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to build off their best offensive performance of the season when they begin a six-game road trip in Tampa on Tuesday.

Dante Nori picked up the Threshers' first hit with a one-out single off Bradenton's starter Clevari Tejada in the bottom of the first inning. He moved to third on a double from Eduardo Tait before Raider Tello reached on a fielder's choice. Carter Mathison was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With the bases loaded and two outs in the frame, Avery Owusu-Asiedu drew a walk to score Tait and opened the scoring for the Threshers.

Another rally began with one out in the second for Clearwater after Diego González singled up the middle with one out in the frame. He moved to third on double by Ricketts before Dante Nori brought them both home on a single to triple the Threshers' lead.

Nikau Pouaka-Grego walked to start the fourth inning and moved to second on González's single. Both runners moved to third on a groundout before Nori went up the middle again to score two and double the Threshers' lead. Nori stole second and moved to third on an errant throw by Marauders catcher Derek Berg. He scored on a balk by Bradenton reliever Brennan Malone to make it 6-1. Raider Tello ended the day for Malone with a two-out double before Carter Mathison greeted the new Bradenton reliever, Alexis Torres, with an RBI single to increase the Threshers' advantage to six runs.

Dante Nori drives in a run in a June tilt against Bradenton at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray

A three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning cut Clearwater's lead in half. The first two batters in the bottom of the fifth reached for the Threshers, With Pouaka-Grego drawing a walk after Guillermo Rosario reached on an error. Following a fielder's choice which moved Nikau to second, Dante Nori brough him home with an RBI single to bring home Pouaka-Grego and grow the lead back to four runs.

Bradenton plated their first run in the top of the fourth to cut Clearwater's advantage to two runs. They took their first lead of the game following a five-run sixth to bring the score to 9-8. The Marauders added two more runs on an eighth-inning home run to build their lead to three runs. Tello hit a one-out double to start the eighth inning and moved to third on a single by Owusu-Asiedu. With two strikes on him, Rosario delivered a single to right, plating Tello and cutting the deficit to two runs.

Guillermo Rosario takes a swing in a day game against the Marauders at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray

Ricketts singled to center off Bradenton reliever Jake Shirk with one out in the ninth to start the frame. He moved to second on a walk to Nori before Tait's single loaded the bases. Tello singled to right in the next at-bat, plating Ricketts to move the score within one run. Nori was thrown out at home plate for the second out. Joel Dragoo smacked a 1-0 pitch up the middle, which deflected off the leg of the pitcher into right field for a base hit. Tait sprinted around from second to score the tying run and send the game into extra innings.

Bradenton took the lead with a run in the top of the tenth. Pouaka-Grego reached on a walk with one out in the frame and moved to second on an error by Braylon Bishop that loaded the bases, with the extra runner Owusu-Asiedu moving to third. Ricketts finished the game in dramatic fashion, clubbing a grand slam to straightaway centerfield to seal the walkoff win for the Threshers at 15-12.

Diego González celebrates after scoring a run in a 15-12 win over the Marauders.Nathan Ray

Juan Amarante surrendered four runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts over 5.0 innings in a no-decision. Marty Gair allowed five runs on two hits and three walks in 1.0 inning of work. Luis Avila tossed 2.0 innings, allowing two runs on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts. Jose Peña (3-1) earned the win in the final 2.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on two walks and one strikeout without surrendering a hit.

Ricketts has three extra base hits, one in each of the three rehab games he played this week...Nori set career high with five RBIs...He tied his career high with his second four-hit game of the season...Nori's five RBIs tied Escobar's mark for the most by a Thresher in a game this season...Pouaka-Grego reached base at least once in all three games he played during this series...González recorded his third multi-hit game of the season...Clearwater's offense combined to record their most hits in a single game...The Threshers travel to Tampa on Tuesday, June 10, to begin a six-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







