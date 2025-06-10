Barbosa Spins Shutout Start in Loss

June 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







TAMPA, FL - Despite a dominant start from right-hander Gabriel Barbosa, the Clearwater Threshers (31-27) dropped the opening game of their series against the Tampa Tarpons (32-25) by a 4-0 margin on Tuesday night at Steinbrenner Field. Clearwater looks to bounce back when they return for an earlier game two on Wednesday.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Tarpons put up a pair of runs before an out was recorded to take a two-run lead. Tampa added two more runs in the seventh to double their advantage. Clearwater went down in order in the ninth inning to seal the 4-0 defeat.

Gabriel Barbosa allowed two hits and three walks with one strikeout in 4.0 scoreless innings of a no-decision. Zack Tukis (1-2) allowed four runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout in 2.2 innings to take the loss. Erik Ritchie did not allow an earned run in 1.1 innings with one hit and one walk allowed, as well as two strikeouts.

Escobar set a new personal best by becoming the first Thresher in 2025 to record an on-base streak of 20 games or more...He is the ninth player in the Florida State League to achieve this feat this season...The last Thresher with a 20+ game on-base streak was Kehden Hettiger in May/June of 2024...Barbosa threw his longest scoreless outing of his Threshers career with 4.0 shutout innings...Rodríguez has hit safely in each of his first thre games as a Thresher...The Threshers return to Tampa on Wednesday, June 11, to continue a six-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 5:00 pm







