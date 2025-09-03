Threshers Win in Walkoff to Drop Magic Number to Two

CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (67-57, 31-27) shut out the Tampa Tarpons (60-62, 24-33) in the top of the tenth and quickly scored the winning run in a walkoff 6-5 win on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers return home for a Wednesday doubleheader with a chance to clinch a playoff berth for the third season in a row.

After Tampa picked up a run in the top of the first inning, Jonathan Hogart started the Threshers response with a leadoff single in the home half of the first. He moved to second when Jack Barker drew a walk. A groundout marked the first out of the first inning but moved Hogart to third and Barker to second. Luke Davis followed with a deep fly ball to left field that allowed Hogart to score on a sacrifice fly, tying the game at one run apiece.

Hogart began another Threshers rally in the third inning with a one-out single, Barker walked and moved to third on an RBI double from Tello that plated Hogart to give Clearwater their first lead of the game. After Davis drew a one-out walk, Will Vierling hit a double-play ball to first base. The throw from Tarpons first baseman Hans Montero sailed into left field, allowing Tello and Barker to score and triple the Threshers' advantage.

Tampa cut the Threshers' lead down to one run with two runs on two hits in the top of the seventh inning. Hogart was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the eighth, he moved to second on a walk drawn by Barker before both advanced on a wild pitch by Tarpons reliever Jordarlin Mendoza. Tello lined a 2-0 pitch to right field for a sacrifice fly, scoring Hogart from third and padding the Threshers' lead to two runs after eight. The Tarpons tied it up in the ninth with two more runs on two hits. Despite a one-out single by Nathan Humphreys, the game finished nine innings still tied at five going into the tenth.

After preventing a run in the top of the tenth inning, Tyler Pettorini grounded out to move the placed runner, Manolfi Jimenez, from second to third base. On a 2-1 count, Nolan Beltran lined a pitch from Tarpons reliever Chris Veach into left-center field. Jimenez broke for the plate, scoring as the throw went offline to seal a 6-5 Threshers win in ten innings.

Luis Gonzalez struck out four batters and surrendered one run on two hits with one walk in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Eli Trop tossed 1.2 shutout frames, two strikeouts, three walks, and one hit. Josbel García allowed two runs on two hits in 1.1 innings. Orlando Gonzalez surrendered two runs on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 1.2 frames. Danyony Pulido (5-1) earned the win without allowing an earned run in the final 1.1 innings, walking one and striking out one despite a blown save.

The Threshers have won nine games in walkoff fashion...They are 9-4 in games that have gone to extra innings...Hogart finished perfect at the plate for the first time in his pro career...Beltran is responsible for the last three Threshers runs in extra innings...Jimenez recorded his fourth multi-hit game as a Thresher...The Threshers will return home on Wednesday, September 3, to continue a seven-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons with a doubleheader...First pitch of game one on Wednesday will be at 4:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







