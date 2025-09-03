Iredale Homers, Marauders Fall 7-5 in Series Opener with Dunedin

Bradenton, Fla. - A five-run second inning proved costly for the Marauders as they fell 7-5 to the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday night at LECOM Park.

After Jeter Martinez retired the first four hitters of the game, Dunedin rallied for five runs in the top of the second to jump in front 5-0.

In the bottom of the same frame, the Marauders threatened when Tony Blanco Jr. singled and Richard Ramirez walked to place runners at first and second. With one out, Edgleen Perez rolled an RBI single to center to cut the deficit to 5-1.

After a wild pitch pushed runners into second and third, Ian Farrow sent a sacrifice fly to center to make it 5-2.

Following a third-inning sacrifice fly from Jhonny Severino made it 5-3, both sides traded scoreless innings through the bottom of the sixth.

With one away, Tampa tacked one two in the top of the seventh to push their lead to 7-3.

In the bottom of the eighth, Brent Iredale blasted a solo homer to left to make it 7-4. Later in the frame, Perez walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Carlos Caro lined an RBI single to center to cap scoring at 7-5.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 57-68 overall, and 27-32 in the second half. Dunedin moved to 59-63 overall and 25-32 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park on Sunday for the Wednesday for game two of the series with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







