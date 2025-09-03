Voit Stars as Mets Rally Past Mighty Mussels 11-6

Published on September 2, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets second baseman Mitch Voit

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets second baseman Mitch Voit(St. Lucie Mets)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets started the final week of the regular season with a resilient 11-6 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

The Mets overcame three separate deficits. They outscored the Mussels 7-0 over the final four innings. The Mets went 11 for 11 in stolen base attempts. The 11 steals tied their season high and franchise record.

Mets first round draft pick Mitch Voit led the charge from the leadoff spot. Voit reached base in all five plate appearances. He went 3 for 3 with a home run, two singles, two walks, three RBI, four runs scored and four stolen bases.

Voit tied the game 4-4 with a solo home run in the fifth inning which was the first of his pro career. He later padded the Mets lead to 10-6 with a two-run single in the eighth inning.

Mets reliever Luis Alvarez got the win after throwing 2.0 scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out four.

Elwis Mijares retired all five batters he faced, including three on strikeouts, to finish the game.

Seven of the nine Mets in the order recorded a hit. Daiverson Gutierrez went 2 for 5 with a double, RBI, run and steal.

Antonio Jimenez was 1 for 5 with two RBI, a run and two stolen bases.

Randy Guzman went 1 for 4 with a triple, walk and a run.

Simon Juan went 1 for 3 with a single, walk, hit-by-pitch, RBI, run and two stolen bases.

The Mighty Mussels committed three errors and catcher Ryan Sprock was charged with three passed balls. Six of the 11 runs allowed by Fort Myers were unearned.

The Mets (76-50, 42-19) and Mighty Mussels (49-72, 22-35) play the second game of their series at Hammond Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.