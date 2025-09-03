Olson Locks Down Marauders After Early Surge

DUNEDIN, FL - A five-run 2nd inning propelled the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 7-5 victory over the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday night at LECOM Park in game one of their six-game set.

Dunedin sent ten batters to the plate in the 2nd highlighted by a two-run single from Jean Joseph, a two-run double from Maddox Latta, and an RBI knock from Manuel Beltre, and with strong bullpen support, Dunedin never looked back.

RHP Holden Wilkerson (2.2 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 1 K) did not factor into a decision in his sixth Class-A start.

LHP Mason Olson (4.1 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 6 K) fired 4.1 shutout frames in relief with three hits, no walks, and six strikeouts. He retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced. Olson hurled 4+ shutout innings in relief for the second time in six appearances as a Blue Jay.

CF Jean Joseph (3-for-4, 3 RBI, R, BB) smacked three hits and tallied three RBI, including a two-run single in the 2nd, and RBI single in the 7th. Joseph logged his 18th multi-hit game of the season and second three-hit game. His three RBI match a season high.

SS Maddox Latta (1-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) lifted a two-run double in the 2nd inning to extend Dunedin's lead. Latta has reached base in 18 of his 20 pro games, with a hit in 16 of those 20. He's hit safely in four straight contests.







