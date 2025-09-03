Fort Myers Drops Series Opener 11-6 to St. Lucie

Published on September 2, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lost the opening game of their series against the St. Lucie Mets 11-6 on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Fort Myers (49-72, 22-35) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, as Enrique Jimenez mashed his sixth homer of the season to give the Mussels a 1-0 lead. Jimenez has six home runs in just 19 games for Fort Myers since joining the Twins' organization in the Chris Paddack trade.

St. Lucie (76-50, 42-19) responded with a run of their own in the top of the second. AJ Salgado drew a walk against starter Michael Ross, and later scored on an RBI single from Jeremy Rodriguez to tie the game 1-1.

The Mets took a 3-1 advantage in the top of the third inning. Mitch Voit singled and came around to score when Antonio Jimenez reached on a fielder's choice. Antonio Jimenez then touched home after a throwing error by Mussel first baseman Enrique Jimenez.

In the home half of the fourth, the Fort Myers offense plated a trio of runs. Enrique Jimenez singled to lead off the frame, ahead of an Eduardo Beltre hit by pitch and a Ryan Sprock walk to load the bases with one out.

Yasser Mercedes then drove in Enrique Jimenez to cut the deficit to 4-2. The next batter, JP Smith II, scored Beltre and Sprock with a two-run, two-out single to take the lead 4-3.

The lead didn't last though, as St. Lucie tied the game 4-4 in the top of the fifth on a solo homer from Voit.

Fort Myers would immediately retake the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. Twins' sixth round draft pick Bruin Agbayani singled the lead off the inning, marking the first hit of his professional career.

Twins' second rounder Quentin Young then reached for the first time as a pro, after drawing a walk, to put two on with no outs. Enrique Jimenez then walked to load the bases for Dameury Pena. Pena gave the Mussels a 5-4 lead after a sacrifice fly plated Agbayani.

One batter later, Beltre extended the lead with an opposite field single to right, as Fort Myers snatched a 6-4 advantage.

St. Lucie tied the contest at 6-6 in the top of the sixth inning off reliever Dylan Questad (4-7). The Mets scored two runs on three hits in the frame, but stranded the go-ahead run at third in the inning.

Voit walked to begin the top of the seventh inning, and later touched home on a passed ball to give St. Lucie the lead at 7-6.

The Mets added on in the eighth, as Simon Juan's sacrifice fly gave St. Lucie a 8-6 advantage.

Voit then hit a two-run single to center field to extend the Met lead to 10-6, before coming around the score on a single by Antonio Jimenez. The base hit from Jimenez gave St. Lucie a five-run lead, 11-6.

The final series of the season continues on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. Eli Jones (2-10, 5.44) will toe the rubber for Fort Myers in game two of the series. Coverage begins at 6:45 on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







