Lakeland's Late Inning Magic Continues in Thrilling 13-Inning Victory over Jupiter

Published on September 2, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, FL - The Flying Tigers soared back in the final innings and pulled out a thrilling 6-5 win in 13 innings against the Jupiter Hammerheads.

Cale Wetwiska made his second career start and pitched his way out of trouble stranding four runners in his two innings of work while allowing just one run and striking out three. Eric Silva put up his best outing of the season with six shutout frames from the bullpen to keep the deficit at one while the Lakeland offense came to life.

Jupiter flirted with a no-hitter throughout the night and the Flying Tigers did not record a hit until the bottom of the ninth inning on Stephen Hrustich's pinch-hit infield single. Nick Dumesnil and Carson Rucker also recorded knocks in the frame to even the score.

Both teams had their chances in extra-innings with Lakeland erasing a two-run deficit in the 10th on a Junior Tilien RBI triple and Samuel Gil's RBI single along with pitchers working out of jams for both sides in the 11th and 12th. Jupiter scored a pair in the 13th inning, but the Flying Tigers did what they've done all season-keep fighting.

Lakeland worked the count again and again in the 13th and picked up three consecutive bases-loaded walks to bring across the winning run on Ricardo Hurtado's walk-off walk.

The Flying Tigers continue the final homestand of the regular season the rest of the week in Lakeland with five more games against the Hammerheads before the postseason gets underway next week.







