Tarpons blank Threshers behind Landry's Gem, 4-0

June 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons pitcher Andrew Landry

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons silenced the Clearwater Threshers Tuesday night behind a dominant start from Andrew Landry at "The Tank".

Landry was in complete control from the jump, retiring the side in order in four of his seven innings of work. The right-hander allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out six, turning in his best outing of the season. Sean Hermann took over in the eighth and slammed the door shut, firing two perfect frames to lock in Tampa's third shutout win of the year.

After stranding six runners across the first four innings against former Tarpon Gabriel Barbosa, Tampa finally broke through in the fifth. SS Roderick Arias got things going with a leadoff double before CF Brian Sanchez, who reached base twice and swiped three bags on the night, followed with a single to push Arias to third. DH Edgleen Perez delivered the big hit, roping a two-run single up the middle to give the Tarpons a 2-0 lead.

Tampa padded their cushion in the seventh. With two outs, LF Tyler Wilson plated 3B Juan Matheus with a double into the right-center gap. Moments later, RF Marshall Toole slashed an RBI single to make it 4-0. Toole finished the night with two hits and a stolen bag, continuing his recent run of strong play.

The win marks another strong performance for the surging Tarpons, who continue to find production up and down their lineup. They'll look to keep the momentum rolling in game two of the six-game set against Clearwater on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 PM.

