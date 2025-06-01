Rivas Shines in Debut but Tarpons Fall Short

June 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons pitcher Xavier Rivas

TAMPA, Fla - The Tampa Tarpons (26-24) drop the series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (23-28) in a 2-3 loss.

Pitching took center stage in the series finale as today was a change of pace from the high scoring affairs from games one and two.

LHP Xavier Rivas was impressive in his Tarpons debut. The 6'4 lefthander tossed 4 innings and allowed only one unearned run while striking out four Mighty Mussels.

The scoreboard did not light up until the top of the third inning as Fort Myers scored an unearned run on an error by 1B Hans Montero.

The Tarpons responded in the bottom half as CF Brian Sanchez drove in SS Rodrick Arias to tie the game 1-1.

Hans Montero redeemed himself in the bottom of the fourth as he ripped an RBI single to give the Tarpons a 2-1 lead.

A key defensive play happened in the top of the fifth for the Tarpons as LF Cam Eden gunned down Angel Del Rosario to keep the score at 2-1.

The score would stay put at 2-1 heading into the ninth as both pitching staffs would keep the opposition in check.

In the top of the ninth, Tarpons RHP Brady Kirtner found himself in a bases-loaded jam. A failure to declare he was pitching from the windup resulted in a balk, which allowed the Mighty Mussels to tie the game at two apiece. Miguel Briceno would then hit a sacrifice fly to give the Mighty Mussels a 3-2 lead.

Unfortunately, the Tarpons would go away quietly in the ninth as they were retired in order.

The Tarpons return to action on Tuesday in Jupiter to take on the Hammerheads and will be back at "The Tank" on June 10th to host the Clearwater Threshers at 6:30pm.

