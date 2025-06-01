Marauders Fall 5-1 to Flying Tigers in Ten Innings

June 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders fell 5-1 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers in ten innings on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park.

Pitching dominated the scene, as both sides allowed just one run each through the game's first nine innings.

Minor-League rehabber Carlson Reed got the start, tossing 2.2 innings while allowing one unearned run.

Lakeland jumped on the board first in the top of the third when Ricardo Hurtado walked and Woody Hadeen singled. With runners at the corners and two outs, Franyerber Montilla rolled a soft grounder to second that Jeral Toledo couldn't field cleanly, allowing Hurtado to score and make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bradenton loaded the bases on a Derek Berg single and walks to Jeral Toledo and Konnor Griffin. With one out, Braylon Bishop lifted a sacrifice fly to right to even the score at 1-1.

After the two kept the game scoreless through the ninth, the Flying Tigers blew the game open in the top of the tenth on a Bryce Rainer RBI single, Jackson Strong two-run triple and Stephen Hrustich sacrifice fly that made it 5-1.

Bradenton went down quietly in the bottom of the tenth, handing them their second extra-inning loss of the season.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 23-28 while Lakeland moved to 30-20. After a day off on Monday, the Marauders travel to Clearwater to take on the Threshers for the first of six on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







