Mathison's Late Homer Powers Threshers to Series Win

June 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Carter Mathison smacked two hits, including a clutch sixth-inning home run in a 5-3 win for the Clearwater Threshers (29-22) over the Dunedin Blue Jays (25-26) on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark. The Threshers return home on Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand against the Bradenton Marauders.

Sunday started in a scoreless draw until the top of the fourth inning, with Kodey Shojinaga becoming the first baserunner of the frame by drawing a one-out walk on Blue Jays starter Chris McElvain. After Avery Owusu-Asiedu singled, Carter Mathison singled to center field to load the bases. Raider Tello followed with a four-pitch walk to score Shojinaga and secure the opening run. With the bases loaded, Owusu-Asiedu scored on a balk by McElvain to double Clearwater's advantage.

Dunedin got one run back on a two-out homer in the bottom of the fourth. Owusu-Asiedu picked up his second hit of the day with one out in the top of the sixth off Dunedin reliever Silvano Hechavarria. Two pitches later, Carter Mathison launched a two-run home run to right-center field to bring the Threshers' lead to 4-1. The Blue Jays pulled within one run with a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the eighth.

The Threshers responded in the top of the ninth, beginning with a leadoff walk from Diego González off Blue Jays reliever Javen Coleman. Nikau Pouaka-Grego advanced González to third on a sacrifice bunt for the first out before a two-out walk by Dante Nori. With two strikes on him, Eduardo Tait delivered a single to left that scored González from second and gave the Threshers a two-run cushion. Dunedin had the tying run at the plate in the ninth, but Clearwater held on to seal the series with a 5-3 victory.

Sam Highfill surrendered one run on three hits with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings of a no-decision. Jake Eddington (3-1) allowed two hits in 2.1 shutout frames to earn the win. Marty Gair walked one and struck out one in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Titan Hayes struck out one batter and allowed two runs on four hits in 0.2 frames. Jose Peña took the save in 1.1 shutout innings

Tait tied his season-long on-base streak by reaching base in his eighth-straight game...Mathison has five RBIs off two home runs in TD Ballpark...Shojinaga has reached base in ten consecutive games for the second time this season...Gair has held opponents scoreless in his last 6.2 innings over five outings...Eddington has surpassed his 2024 win total (2) in two fewer outings...The Threshers return home on Tuesday, June 3, to begin a six-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.