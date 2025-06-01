Arnold Goes Deep, Jays Drop Finale to Clearwater

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell 5-3 to the Clearwater Threshers in their series finale on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark.

RHP Chris McElvain (4.1 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 6 K) was handed the loss in his third rehab start for Dunedin. McElvain faced 12 batters without allowing a hit to begin the contest.

2B Bryce Arnold (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) launched a solo blast in the 4th inning to put the Blue Jays on the board, then cut the deficit to one run with an RBI single in the 8th. His team-leading seventh homer of the season left the bat at 102.8 MPH. Sunday marked Arnold's ninth multi-hit game and seventh multi-RBI game of the season.

DH Andres Gimenez (0-for-2) saw two trips to the plate in his fourth game with Dunedin on MLB Rehab Assignment.

SS Manuel Beltre (2-for-4) tallied his team-leading 15th multi-hit game of the season. Beltre extended his hit streak to five games and has hit safely in seven of his last eight contests. He batted .333 over five games played during the series vs. CLR.







