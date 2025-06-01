Mets vs. Cardinals Series Finale Postponed

June 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release


JUPITER, Fla. - Sunday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the teams meet at Clover Park for a series June 17-19. The exact day and start time will be announced at a later date.

The Mets (28-22) are off on Monday. They return to Clover Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Dunedin Blue Jays. First pitch Tuesday is 6:10 p.m.

